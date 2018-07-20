App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft soars past $800 billion in value after bumper results

Helped by a boom in demand for cloud-based software, Microsoft has more than doubled in value since Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014 and refocused the software behemoth on newer businesses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Microsoft Corp were set to open at a record high on July 20, after the company reported another blockbuster quarter, backed by growth in its legacy software business and Azure cloud computing services.

Shares of one of the technology world's oldest and best-known names rose 4 percent to $108.50 in trading before the bell, potentially adding nearly $32 billion to a market capitalization that was already $802 billion at close on July 19.

At least six brokerages raised their price targets on the company's stock after the results.

Helped by a boom in demand for cloud-based software, Microsoft has more than doubled in value since Satya Nadella took over as chief executive in 2014 and refocused the software behemoth on newer businesses.

related news

While Microsoft's core productivity and business processes unit, which includes the Office 365 software suite, rose 13.1 percent to $9.67 billion, revenue for the Azure cloud service jumped 89 percent.

"Based on the results, they were able to beat on all major metrics that people were focusing on. I don't see anything that should raise an eyebrow of concern", said Daniel Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust who holds 418,716 Microsoft shares.

Microsoft has been investing heavily to bolster the fast-growing cloud business and catch up with market leader Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services.

It also competes with Alphabet Inc, IBM and Alibaba.

"Our early investments in the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge are paying off, and we will continue to expand our reach in large and growing markets with differentiated innovation," Nadella said on a conference call on Thursday.

Analysts expect the investments to pay off in the long run and provide rich dividends to shareholders, allowing Microsoft to rival Apple Inc and Amazon in the race to be the first company worth $1 trillion.

"Our view on MSFT is unchanged: the stock is our favorite large cap name and we expect MSFT to deliver 10-20% annual stock price appreciation for the next several years," Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis wrote in a client note.

Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, 31 have a "buy" or higher rating, three are on "hold" and only one on "strong sell".

"Microsoft has successfully come from behind to exceed Amazon's cloud revenue, and that gap is only increasing in Microsoft's favor," Mark Sami, vice president at consultancy firm SPR said.

"I predict that Microsoft's cloud market share will continue to grow and impress investors."

 
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 06:24 pm

tags #Market #Microsoft #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.