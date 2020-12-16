Microfinance sector a huge growth story, buy CreditAccess, Ujjivan, Equitas, Bandhan: Nomura

India's microfinance (MFI) sector presents a huge growth opportunity over the next decade as it is among the fastest-growing segments, brokerage firm Nomura has said in a report.

"We see a huge opportunity in the MFI space over the next decade despite penetration levels having already improved to 38 percent (FY20). We expect opportunities in the rural market to remain large and forecast 18 percent/16 percent AUM CAGRs over the next 5/10 years, with the rural segment growing at a faster clip," Nomura said.

The global brokerage firm thinks rural-focused NBFC-MFIs are best-placed to capitalise on this opportunity, with a large segment of the MFI players either converting to banks or small finance banks (and diversifying away from MFI) and the COVID-19 impact further accelerating consolidation among top players.

An improving funding environment also augurs well for the sector.

Nomura believes CreditAccess Grameen (CREDAG) is best positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in the rural market due to its rural focus, strong operational practices, tailor-made approach, and strong parentage aiding a 19 percent AUM CAGR over FY20-23F.

"We think CREDAG has been ticking the right boxes with its prudent underwriting and its customer-centric approach. The pandemic remains a near-term concern and resurgent cases in Maharashtra have led to relatively lower collection efficiency for CREDAG (89 percent in October 2020)," Nomura said.

"We think standard provisions of 3.5 percent of AUMs, robust PPOP/AUMs of 7 percent (FY21-23F average), and strong capital position (Tier-1 of 25.6 percent) should not only aid CREDAG to absorb the COVID-19 impact but also benefit from the growth opportunity over the medium term," Nomura said.

It has initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" and a target price of Rs 950, implying a 24 percent upside.

The brokerage firm, however, says unsecured book, concentration risks and higher-than-expected COVID-19 stress remain key near-term risks.

Nomura has upgraded Ujjivan Financial Services to a "buy". It has reiterated "buy" on Equitas Holdings, building in a lower holding company discount now, and a "buy" on Bandhan Bank as well.

