Microfinance loans up 11% to Rs 71,916 crore in Q2 FY23: Report

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Microfinance loans worth Rs 64,899 crore were disbursed during the same period a year ago. In terms of volume, a total of 1.81 crore loans were disbursed during Q2 FY2022-23, as against 1.85 crore loans in Q2 FY2021-22, as per the latest report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

Microfinance loans worth Rs 64,899 crore were disbursed during the same period a year ago. In terms of volume, a total of 1.81 crore loans were disbursed during Q2 FY2022-23, as against 1.85 crore loans in Q2 FY2021-22, as per the latest report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

According to the MFIN Micrometer Q2 FY2022-23 report, the country’s microfinance loan portfolio stood at over Rs 3 lakh crore at end-September 2022, serving 6.2 crore unique borrowers with 12 crore loan accounts.

”The overall microfinance industry currently has a total gross loan portfolio (GLP) of Rs 3,00,974 crore as on September 30, 2022… an increase of 23.5 per cent year-on-year over Rs 2,43,737 crore as on September 30, 2021,” the report said.

Of the total micro loans outstanding, the largest share of 37.7 per cent is held by 13 banks, amounting to Rs 1,13,565 crore. NBFC-MFIs are the second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 1,10,418 crore, accounting for 36.7 per cent of total industry portfolio.

The average loan disbursed per account during the quarter stood at Rs 40,571, up by around 12 per cent against the same quarter of FY21. Among others, small finance banks (SFBs) have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 50,029 crore, constituting a share of 16.6 per cent.