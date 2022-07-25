English
    Micro loan-backed securities nearly triple in Q1 in sign of revival, says Icra

    In FY22, the issuance volume rose to Rs 14,540 crore which was double that of FY21, Icra said

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Issuance of securities backed by microfinance loans has risen sharply in the first quarter of FY23 to Rs 3,500 crore, a sign that investor confidence is returning in the market, according to rating agency Icra Ltd.

    In FY22, the issuance volume rose to Rs 14,540 crore which was double that of FY21, Icra said. “While the impact of the second wave was witnessed on the asset quality of originators, no major impact was seen during the third wave that improved the confidence of the investors,” the rating agency said in a release.

    Notwithstanding this rise, the volume still remains half of pre-pandemic levels. Further, there has been a shift to pass-through certificates (PTC) from direct assignment transactions. That said, the share of direct assignments has bounced back to 83 percent of total micro loan securitisations during Q4 of FY22. “The increasing share of DA in micro loan securitisation signals greater investor comfort and suggestions that micro loan DA volumes would be impacted by revised securitisation guidelines which mandate higher due diligence have been unfounded,” Icra said.

    PTCs are structured fixed income securities issued to an investor through a special purpose vehicle that enables them to take exposure to a pool of loans, usually retail loans such as mortgages or vehicle loans. The direct assignment is where a lender bundles together a pool of loans and sells it directly to an investor without going through an SPV. PTCs provide an additional layer of safety through credit enhancements while the returns on direct assignment are higher.

    Securitisation volumes had dropped sharply during FY21 due to the pandemic buy revived in FY22. Note that micro finance loans had also suffered, both in growth and quality in the aftermath of the pandemic. With micro loan disbursals coming to a halt, the securitisation of these loans also dropped sharply. Further, weak asset quality and an increase in delinquencies also hit investor sentiment for these securities.

    Now that micro loan performance is improving across micro finance companies and banks, the volume of securitisation has also recovered. Securitisation is a key source of capital for microfinance companies and Icra estimates that almost a third of their funding came from such transactions in Q4 of last fiscal year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #loan securitisation #pass through certificates
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:39 pm
