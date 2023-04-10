MGL, IGL, Adani Gas shares surge as lower input costs a relief for CGDs

The Union Cabinet’s nod on April 6 to Kirit Parikh Committee’s recommendations for the pricing of natural gas helped shares of gas companies climb higher on April 10. At 9:45 am, shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), Gujarat Gas, Adani Total Gas and GAIL India were trading 1-5 percent higher on the BSE.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved revised domestic gas pricing guidelines. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing that domestic gas pricing will now be linked to imported crude pricing and would be decided at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket and will be revised on a monthly basis. At present, gas prices are decided on a six-monthly basis and based on the volume-weighted prices prevailing at four gas trading hubs - Henry Hub, Albena, National Balancing Point (UK), and Russia for a period of 12 months and with a time lag of a quarter.

Domestic gas prices are currently at $8.57 per mmBtu as of April 1, with the adoption of the new pricing mechanism, gas prices are expected to see an immediate cut.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

Moneycontrol News