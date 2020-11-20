MFs raise stake in more than 50 stocks that returned over 100% since April

Mutual fund (MF) managers were net sellers in equities and net buyers in the debt segment in the September quarter. MFs pulled out nearly Rs 20,000 crore from the equity segment and were net buyers of about Rs 60,000 crore in the debt segment, data shows. Indian market rose steadily in the September quarter. The Nifty50 added about 1,000 points and recorded gains of more than 9 percent during the period. Close Fund managers raised stake sequentially in marquee names such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Maruti, ITC, Wipro, Nestle India, Adani Green Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, ONGC, BPCL and M&M. related news DSP Value Fund NFO: Should you invest?

However, what grabbed the attention was their new-found love for the small and midcap names. Mutual funds raised stake in 53 stocks that rose 100-500 percent from March-end to October-end. Stocks that more than doubled investors' wealth include JSW Steel, Thyrocare Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, JK Cement, Uflex, Granules India, Firstsource Solutions, KPIT Technologies, Tata Communications and Ramco Systems.

The June quarter earnings were not as bad as was expected at the beginning of the earnings season. Apart from strong management commentary, stable micro and macro cues also laid the foundation of a risk-on rally. Small & midcaps that underperformed for the past two years came into the limelight after SEBI's called for multi-cap funds to be true to the label and green shoots in the economy highlighted their potential. “The broader market has underperformed since 2018 with some of the quality names in the segment facing a similar spillover effect in price. This provided an opportunity for the investors, including the fund managers, to tap in the segment given a favourable risk-reward trade-off with a higher margin of safety compared to large-cap companies that were trading at a higher valuation,” Dinesh Rohira, Founder, CEO 5nance.com, told Moneycontrol. “Further on the hindsight, the majority of the fund managers might be realigning the portfolio in the multicap category as per SEBI’s recent circular which favours small and midcap companies,” he said. What should investors do?

Investors can look at booking profits in stocks that have more than doubled investors’ wealth in the period. Investment decisions should be taken based on the fundamentals of the company and not the price action, experts said.