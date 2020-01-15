App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs raise stake in infra, consumer, finance stocks ahead of Budget; 30 stocks in focus

Mutual Fund managers lapped up infrastructure, consumer and financial stocks ahead of the Budget 2020, December MF data shows.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Mutual Fund managers have lapped up top infrastructure, consumer and financial stocks ahead of the Budget 2020, December MF data shows.

The Indian market indices rose more than 12 percent in 2019 to new highs while the asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 26.5 lakh crore as of December 2019, an increase of 10 percent from a year ago, data released by AMFI says.

Close

Inflows into equity funds, including closed-ended schemes, jumped to Rs 4,432 crore in December from Rs 933 crore in the previous month.

related news

Monthly net equity inflows have come off significantly from the peak of Rs 20,308 crore in November 2017. However, the underlying trend continues to be very healthy.

Fund managers were quick to spot stocks in the large, mid as well as smallcap spaces, most of which were from infrastructure, consumer and finance sectors that are likely to benefit the most from the Budget.

In the largecap space, mutual funds raised stakes in Ambuja Cement, DLF, Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cements, Godrej Consumer and Titan Company.

“Defence, banking, auto, infrastructure, and consumption will be the key sectors to watch out for in the Budget 2020. Banking, auto, and consumption will be in focus owing to the government constantly working towards passing on the benefits of interest rate cuts as well as addressing demand-side factors such as higher tax slabs (effectively lower net tax rate within the Rs 20 lakh bracket), boosting demand for consumption and the auto sector,” Vinay Pandit, Head of Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh, told Moneycontrol.

Infrastructure is another area the government is focusing on through measures such as rural electrification, electricity for all, affordable housing, Green Energy Corridor, dedicated freight corridor and waterways among others. “We expect continued allocation to similar projects,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outline for the Rs 100-lakh-crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) on December 31.

A list of top 30 stocks, from ICICI Securities, that fund managers bought and sold in December:

Largecaps

Among the largecaps, fund managers raised stake in stocks like HDFC AMC, Ambuja Cements, DLF, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India, which witnessed the highest buying in December.

One of the prime reasons for MF raising stake in asset- management companies is the sheer growth seen in the fund business. From Rs 10.5 lakh crore as of December-end 2014 to Rs 26.5 lakh crore at the end of December 2019, it has more than doubled in five years, a report said.

Largecap Dec


MidcapsIn midcaps, stocks such as Quess Corp, RBL Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Escorts witnessed buying in December 2019.


Midcaps December


Smallcap 

In small caps, stocks like Can Fin Homes, Essel Propack, Suprajit Engineering, Welspun Corp and Narayana Hrudalaya witnessed the highest buying during the month.


Smallcap December

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Budget 2020 #fund managers #largecap #Market Outlook 2020 #Midcap #Smallcap

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.