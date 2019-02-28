App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

MFs, PMS to be get to play in commodity derivatives soon: Sebi

The regulator, he said, has also allowed alternative investment funds (AIFs) of category III to participate in the commodity space. All contracts will be settled by delivery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Commodity markets regulator Sebi Thursday said mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) will be allowed into commodity derivatives soon.

"We will soon allow portfolio management services and mutual funds in commodity derivatives. This is going to open the gateway for several other products like ETFs among others," Sebi whole-time member SK Mohanty told a Ficci event.

Mohanty noted that the presence of financial institutions in commodity derivatives will not only provide the investing public more avenues for safe financial investments through commodities, but also make the commodity derivatives market more robust and inclusive by providing liquidity and rich information based on world-class market research capabilities.

He said Sebi will shortly approve commodity indices. Earlier, the regulator has floated a consultation paper on custodial services. "We Will encourage more institutional participation going ahead," he said.

related news

The regulator, he said, has also allowed alternative investment funds (AIFs) of category III to participate in the commodity space. All contracts will be settled by delivery, he added.

Mrugank Paranjape, chairman, Ficci committee on commodities and also the head of commodity exchange MCX said, "institutional participation has been a long pending need for the growth and development of the commodity derivatives market.

"The presence of financial institutions such as mutual funds can not only offer investors an additional avenue for better financial investment, but can also make this market more robust by providing liquidity especially to the far months contracts."

Enhanced liquidity and presence of diverse participation groups including hedgers and financial institutions would strengthen the price discovery mechanism and make risk management on exchange platforms more efficient and cost effective to the stakeholders by lowering the impact cost of trade, he said.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.