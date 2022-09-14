MFs have been buying and selling these names for three straight months

Fund managers have used dips to buy stocks that they believe have long-term value. (Representative image.)

Over the last three months, mutual funds have consistently added banking and financial names into their portfolio schemes, and reduced holdings in cyclical stocks such as L&T, Power Grid and Jindal Steel & Power.

Their additions in large caps over this period included HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank; and in mid-cap included IDBI Bank, Yes Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, according to a report by Edelweiss Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Financial services, which has the highest weightage in Nifty50, of 36.96 percent as of August 30, have been doing well with investors optimistic about healthier balance sheets and credit-growth prospects. “With Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, they seem to have used the opportunity to buy beaten down stocks and HDFC Bank is a pure banking play,” said Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Edelweiss Alternative and Quantitative Research, and co-author of the report.

Also read: This veteran wealth manager sees the worst over for banking sector and the best coming in economic revival

Other key names in the large caps that have seen consistent buying are Adani Total Gas and Asian Paints, and those in mid caps are Alkem Labs and Indian Hotels.

Adani Total Gas is growing its city-gas distribution network, to deliver piped natural gas to homes and industrial units and compressed natural gas for the transport sector, and is expected to benefit from accommodative policies considering the government’s ambition to increase natural-gas share in the energy mix. The company also recently incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, one of which is Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility that will set up infrastructure to support EV adoption, again a trend that the government is keen to push.

Asian Paints had been falling since January and then retraced most of the fall in an extremely short span of time. The June lows seem to have given a good entry point for many investors who believe that the stock will give stable, long-term returns and will also benefit from the softening of crude prices. Alkem Labs is expected to benefit from drugs under National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) being allowed to raise prices from April 1, 2022.

Key reductions over this period also included Life Insurance Corp, Adani Enterprises and SBI Life Insurance among large caps; and L&T Tech, Voltas, Aurobindo Pharma and Linde India among mid-caps, according to the Edelweiss report. Market experts said that there is selling in LIC stock because it has been an underperformer since its listing, with the stock now trading nearly 30% below its IPO price and the lock-in period ending in early June.

Also read: LIC intends to raise market share in non-par biz: Chairman

Among small cap, key additions were Krishna Institute of Medical Science (KIMS), Alok Industries, V-Guard Industries, Redington and NLC India, stated the report. Key reductions were Century Textiles, UTI AMC, Quess Corp, VIP Industries and Balrampur Chini, it added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)