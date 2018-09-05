Metals, IT exporters to be biggest beneficiaries of weaker rupee: Tushar Pradhan

The market continued to consolidate due to weakness in the rupee on stronger dollar demand and rising crude oil prices. The Nifty corrected more than 200 points from its record high that it had hit last week.

The current consolidation is on expected lines as it had rallied 10 percent this year, experts said, adding that this consolidation may continue if rupee weakens further and Brent crude futures cross USD 80-85 a barrel.

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 71.57 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

"Macro and micro factors in combination are not running in one direction, that is why the market has been seeing consolidation for the time being. The only positive we find is growth in earnings season and buoyancy from companies which is likely to continue going forward," Tushar Pradhan, CIO India, HSBC Global Asset Management told CNBC-TV18.

Rising oil prices will drive the current account deficit higher and then there is very strong dollar demand, which all are going to put a lot of pressure on macros that are turning worse than expected, he said, adding trade war ramification is also not positive and disruption led by sanctions on Iran etc is also leading to uncertainties across the globe.

He feels macros do have some element of risk for the market in the short term but earnings will continue to grow.

"The year 2017 was close to goldilocks but this year we expect goldilocks but not very similar to last year. Gradual rising in US interest rate, GDP growth in the US is very strong but not synchronising with the globe. Asian markets are also showing good growth but countered by rising oil prices," Pradhan said.

So he further said it is more of a similar situation that HSBC expected at the start of year.

IT

The sector is getting good tailwinds from weaker rupee and pretty positive sentiment from the US, which is a big market for the IT companies, Pradhan said, adding there is good body language from big companies which will sustain going forward.

NBFC

While taking a call on NBFCs, one should do strong segmentation as there are several segments in the sector, including gold financing, macro financing, general housing, affordable housing, etc., he advised.

He said so it is difficult to take a call but there are plenty of opportunities now in the sector. "Lack of credit in PSU banks, that gap is getting filled by NBFCs. So, we see significant growth in assets which will not be plateaued immediately."

Metals

He said domestic global metal companies should benefit from weaker rupee. "As their cost is under control, debt under control, these companies will see good run this year as well."

He believes demand will continue to remain strong as there will be slight pick-up in capex cycle, initially from PSUs and later private capex will pick up soon.