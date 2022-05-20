English
    Metal stocks rally as China cuts key lending rates to stimulate economy

    China’s central bank slashed five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 20, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Domestic commodity producers soared on May 20 after the world’s largest commodity consumer China cut its key lending rates by a record quantum to stimulate the economy ravaged by the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 and reemergence of lockdowns.

    Shares of domestic producers such as JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, Tata Steel, Vedanta, National Aluminum Company, SAIL, and Hindalco Industries soared 2-7 percent in the morning trade.

    The Chinese central bank cut the five-year prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45 percent in a bid to stimulate economic activity that has been ravaged by the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reemergence of lockdowns.
    Shanghai, one of the biggest industrial hubs and ports in the world, hasn't reported a single COVID-19 case recently, suggesting that lockdowns could soon ease allowing industrial and consumption activity to normalise.

    Futures of several metals in China soared 3-10 percent earlier in the day on expectations of more stimulus for the construction sector that will boost consumption of commodities.

    China's surprise rate cut forced traders to cover the short positions in several metal companies' stocks due to overall concerns over global growth.

    Indian producers will benefit from the surge in international prices of commodities, which is likely to feed into domestic prices. In recent weeks, domestic metal prices have softened following a steep correction in global commodities on fears of demand slowdown led by China.

    Indian companies will also benefit from higher exports to China as and when demand picks up in that country, analysts said. Indian companies have ramped up exports over the past two years as domestic volume growth remained muted.

    At 10.56 am, the Nifty metal index was up 3.3 percent at 5,649.7 points.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindalco Industries Ltd #Tata Steel Limited
    first published: May 20, 2022 11:14 am
