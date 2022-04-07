Metal stocks, ITC see buying in March amid $5.5-billion FPI exodus

Even as foreign portfolio investors pulled out nearly $5.5 billion from the domestic stock market in March in their worst-ever selling spree since March 2020, they poured in more than $1 billion in metal stocks and ITC.

While foreign investors had been net sellers of Indian equities for five straight months prior to March, they accelerated their exodus last month in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and soaring global crude oil prices.

“In our view, their expectation of low returns stems from expensive valuations of the Indian market relative to history, bond yields and other major markets and rich valuations of ‘growth’ stock,” Kotak Equities said in a recent note.

The preference for metal and tobacco stocks from foreign investors reflects their view that the earnings of these companies would be least impacted by the geopolitical crisis unfolding in Europe and higher crude oil prices.

In the case of metals, the sanctions imposed on Russia, a major global producer of commodities, resulted in a sharp rise in base metal prices across the board led by aluminium, steel and nickel. Analysts believe that earnings of commodity producers are now expected to be strong in the coming quarters owing to higher product prices, while volume growth remains stable, given the prospects of firm economic recovery.

Foreign investors bought metal stocks worth nearly Rs 4,400 crore in March helping the Nifty Metal index rise 9 percent.

Similarly, ITC was seen as an island of earnings certainty amid the uncertainty triggered by the Ukraine-Russia war. Shares of the company spiked 16 percent in March in one of the stock’s best monthly performances in recent history.

Foreigners bought shares of ITC worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in March, data available on NSDL showed. Shares of other tobacco companies did not benefit from the upswing in ITC as they largely closed the month with losses.

“Globally also cigarette stocks have been resilient. In our view, ITC has the highest visibility in terms of earnings in FY23 given no tax hikes in cigarette and strong year for hotels and agriculture (wheat exports due to Ukraine crisis) businesses,” Abnish Roy of Edelweiss Securities said in a recent note.

Banks, consumers stocks see selling

Foreign investors were heavy sellers in shares of banks, non-bank lenders, construction material producers, consumer durables, and consumer staple manufacturers during March.

Banks bore the brunt of the selling pressure from foreign investors as they pulled out more than Rs 16,000 crore from the sector in March reflecting their lack of confidence in the earnings upswing in the space.

While domestic investors have exhibited optimism for banks owing to the perception of reasonable valuations and expectations of a pick-up in domestic credit growth, foreign investors have been net sellers in the sector for the past six months.

Consumer durables and household and personal product manufacturers were also in the line of fire given that higher commodity prices further deteriorated the outlook for earnings of these companies. Foreign investors pulled out more than Rs 6,500 crore from consumer durables and personal product manufacturers in March.

Analysts have said that most fast-moving consumer goods companies will see pressure on their margins owing to muted demand and surging input costs.

