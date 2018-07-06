App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metal stocks in focus as US tariffs come into effect; NALCO, Hindalco gain, JSW Steel falls

The Nifty metal index is almost flat, up 0.1 percent this Friday morning with gains from Hindalco Industries which is up 1.4 percent while Jindal Steel & Power gained 1 percent. NALCO has jumped over 3 percent while Tata Steel is up half a percent.

Metal stocks are in focus today as US tariffs are set to take effect. Price of metals have already fallen while global markets are readying themselves for new tariffs from US on China worth USD 34 billion worth of goods which does not augur well for the metal space.

In the recent weeks there has been selloffs but it seems things are going from bad to worse. Copper and zinc prices are trading at 11-month lows. Nickel and lead decline nearly a couple of percentage points and they are trading at May lows as well.

Steel and iron ore prices started soft in the Asian markets right now. But the only metal that is trading in the positive is aluminium and that is because China has released statement saying that they will shut down some smelters to ensure environment control and that would lead to some curb in the output.

Crude oil prices also continue to look at the supply concerns. US President Trump on Thursday told Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce prices now and to increase output substantially.

However, the Nifty metal index is almost flat, up 0.1 percent this Friday morning with gains from Hindalco Industries which is up 1.4 percent while Jindal Steel & Power gained 1 percent. NALCO has jumped over 3 percent while Tata Steel is up half a percent.

On the other hand, JSW Steel is down 1.5 percent while Hindustan Zinc is trading lower by 1 percent. The other loser include Vedanta.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 10:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

