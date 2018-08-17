App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metal stocks gain on following rally in global commodities; Tata Steel, JSPL jump 2-3%

Among the many sectors that are trading in the green, the Nifty Metal index has managed to gain over 1.5 percent taking cues from a rally in global commodity prices

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty and Sensex extended their respective morning gains with the benchmark indices up 84 points and 289 points, respectively.

Among the many sectors that are trading in the green, the Nifty Metal index has managed to gain over 1.5 percent taking cues from a rally in global commodity prices. The stocks that gained the most include NALCO which jumped 3 percent, Jindal Steel & Power up close to 3 percent, and NMDC and Tata Steel up 2 percent each.

Soumen Chatterjee, Head of Research at Guiness Securities recommends buying JSW Steel. He believes the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 10 times of its trailing earnings. The management expects steel demand growth at 7-7.5 percent in FY19 and margin to improve further in FY19 even if steel prices remain around current level.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 560 per share and a target of Rs 585.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.