Metal sector may see a strong Q4; economic recovery, focus on infra to boost earnings

The metal sector reported strong earnings in the third quarter of the financial year 2021 (FY21) and the fourth quarter may turn out to be even better, brokerage firms say.

The metal sector appears to be in the sweet spot as recovery in the economy and government's focus on infrastructure has augmented the demand scenario, which signals that strong earnings are in the offing.

"Q4FY21 is likely to be robust surpassing the record Q3FY21," Edelweiss Securities said.

"We expect ferrous companies to continue to be the cynosure with (i) average EBITDA growth of 156 percent YoY; (ii) deleveraging potential of Rs 30,000–50,000 crore; (iii) optimistic commentary on the demand/prices; and (iv) minimal cost pressures," Edelweiss said.

Among non-ferrous companies, Edelweiss expects Vedanta to fare relatively good, driven by higher underlying commodity prices and production ramp-up across its key divisions.

Among mining companies, NMDC is likely to outperform owing to both volume and price uptick, while Coal India would lag owing to soft e-auction premium and escalating receivables, Edelweiss said.

Debt reduction was in store for most ferrous players in the wake of low capex intensity, the brokerage said. For non-ferrous companies, higher LME prices, volume growth and benign cost would lead to good earnings growth, it said.

"Going ahead, we expect good days for the sector to continue driven by both higher prices and volume across companies," Edelweiss said.

"However, we would keenly watch out the strategy on capital allocation. Furthermore, many companies in the sector have been focusing on sustainability initiatives. We would watch out for the progress thereof. All in all, we maintain the positive stance on the sector with Tata Steel, SAIL, JSPL and Hindalco as our top picks," the brokerage said.

For ferrous companies, Kotak Securities expects an average increase in steel realisation of Rs 6,800/ton quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), up 14 percent QoQ, led by higher prices in the domestic market, sequential increase in exports and price reset in contracted volumes.

As per the brokerage, volumes of ferrous companies continue to show a sharp year-on-year (YoY) increase given the low base of COVID-impacted Q4FY20.

For non-ferrous firms, Kotak expects strong earnings in Q4FY21 led by a sharp rise in most commodity prices and muted costs partly offset by a stronger rupee.

