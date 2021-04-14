English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Metal sector may see a strong Q4; economic recovery, focus on infra to boost earnings

Metals appear to be in a sweet spot as recovery in the economy and the government's focus on infrastructure has augmented the demand scenario for the sector.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST

The metal sector reported strong earnings in the third quarter of the financial year 2021 (FY21) and the fourth quarter may turn out to be even better, brokerage firms say.

The metal sector appears to be in the sweet spot as recovery in the economy and government's focus on infrastructure has augmented the demand scenario, which signals that strong earnings are in the offing.

"Q4FY21 is likely to be robust surpassing the record Q3FY21," Edelweiss Securities said.

"We expect ferrous companies to continue to be the cynosure with (i) average EBITDA growth of 156 percent YoY; (ii) deleveraging potential of Rs 30,000–50,000 crore; (iii) optimistic commentary on the demand/prices; and (iv) minimal cost pressures," Edelweiss said.

Among non-ferrous companies, Edelweiss expects Vedanta to fare relatively good, driven by higher underlying commodity prices and production ramp-up across its key divisions.

Close

Related stories

Among mining companies, NMDC is likely to outperform owing to both volume and price uptick, while Coal India would lag owing to soft e-auction premium and escalating receivables, Edelweiss said.

Debt reduction was in store for most ferrous players in the wake of low capex intensity, the brokerage said. For non-ferrous companies, higher LME prices, volume growth and benign cost would lead to good earnings growth, it said.

"Going ahead, we expect good days for the sector to continue driven by both higher prices and volume across companies," Edelweiss said.

"However, we would keenly watch out the strategy on capital allocation. Furthermore, many companies in the sector have been focusing on sustainability initiatives. We would watch out for the progress thereof. All in all, we maintain the positive stance on the sector with Tata Steel, SAIL, JSPL and Hindalco as our top picks," the brokerage said.

For ferrous companies, Kotak Securities expects an average increase in steel realisation of Rs 6,800/ton quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), up 14 percent QoQ, led by higher prices in the domestic market, sequential increase in exports and price reset in contracted volumes.

As per the brokerage, volumes of ferrous companies continue to show a sharp year-on-year (YoY) increase given the low base of COVID-impacted Q4FY20.

For non-ferrous firms, Kotak expects strong earnings in Q4FY21 led by a sharp rise in most commodity prices and muted costs partly offset by a stronger rupee.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #earnings #metals
first published: Apr 14, 2021 01:07 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.