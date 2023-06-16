Metal prices shine this week, more China stimulus expected

Trends in the commodity market are indicating that metals are eagerly anticipating possibility of further stimulus measures from China. The recent reduction in medium and short-term lending rates in China, along with the anticipated cuts in key loan prime rates next week have boosted optimism. This has led to iron ore and steel prices reaching seven-week highs.

Prices this Week

Among the metals, copper has experienced a notable increase of 2.9% this week, while zinc has surged by 3.2%. Iron ore and steel have also seen significant gains of 4% and 2%, respectively. Nickel has been the standout performer with a remarkable surge of 9%, while aluminium witnessed a modest 0.2% rise.

Zinc prices have reached a one-month high at $2480 per tonne after testing a two-year low of $2233 on May 25th. Boliden is a Swedish mining and smelting company Boliden has announced the suspension of mining operations in Ireland due to financial losses. S&P Global foresees demand for global refined zinc rising 1.4% in 2023. On supply side, the low base effect may mean a 1.9% growth for zinc, as energy costs in Europe ease and power curbs in China limit zinc smelter production.

Copper prices have reached a month high and are on track for their best week in three months. Inventories have dropped to a one-month low, standing below 72,000 tonne. Chile, a major copper producer, is estimated to witness a 7% decrease in output in 2023, following a decline of 10.6% in 2022.