you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Merger & acquisitions and FDI transactions will improve in India: Jonathan Garner, Morgan Stanley

When asked about his views on D-Street, Garner said: "We have a target of 45,000 for the Sensex."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Jonathan Garner, chief Asia & EM equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about trends in the global and domestic markets.

“We are overweight India and we are following the developments with some interest. It's our second top pick market amongst the 28 we cover after Brazil,” said Garner.

According to Garner, the rates are headed lower in India and corporate merger and acquisitions and foreign direct investment (FDI) transactions will improve in India.

Talking further about India, Garner said: "On a relative basis, flows to India are holding up somewhat better than some of those trade-dependent markets in North Asia like China, Taiwan and Korea.

"Yes, for sure this isn't a good period for emerging market equities, fixed income or currencies and we have seen the rupee weaken somewhat but those defensive characteristics of the Indian market are coming to the front and its relative performance to other emerging markets in the last 4-6 weeks has been pretty good."

About expectations from the Indian government, he said: "We certainly would put public sector undertaking (PSU) bank recapitalisation right at the top of the list. We know that Rs 700 billion has already been approved in the budget, but we have been arguing for some time that more urgency is needed on that.

"We want to see clarification about the taxation of inward foreign direct investment and also foreign portfolio investment. We would like to see some strategic divestments of public sector companies and maybe India could conclude a trade deal with the US taking perhaps an advantage of much more difficult relationship that the US has with China."

"Continued rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) rates and a new direct tax code to streamline direct taxes and continued prioritisation of infrastructure spending. So there is quite a lot that can be done here at the start of the second term and if that happens then that should help stabilise foreign portfolio flows and also help improve economic growth," he said.

Speaking about the market, Garner said: "We have a target of 45,000 for the Sensex."

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Sensex

