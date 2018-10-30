Merck Q3 net profit surges 65% to Rs 52.33 cr

Drug firm Merck reported a 65.18 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 52.33 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.68 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Merck said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income stood at Rs 232.21 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 210.45 crore for the same period a year ago.