Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merck Q3 net profit surges 65% to Rs 52.33 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.68 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Merck Ltd said in a BSE filing.

PTI
Drug firm Merck reported a 65.18 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 52.33 crore for the third quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.68 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Merck said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income stood at Rs 232.21 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 210.45 crore for the same period a year ago.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #Merck #Nifty #Results #Sensex

