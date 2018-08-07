App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merck hits all-time high on robust Q1 numbers

Revenue rose 33.3 percent at Rs 220.3 crore against Rs 165.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Merck locked at 20 percent upper circuit as company posted 140 percent jump in its June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit at Rs 48.3 crore on the back of robust operating income.

The company touched all-time high of Rs 2,938.35.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 20.1 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue rose 33.3 percent at Rs 220.3 crore against Rs 165.3 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 236 percent at Rs 50.8 crore and margin was up at 23.1 percent.

At 15:20 hrs Merck was quoting at Rs 2,938.35, up Rs 489.70, or 20 percent.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:29 pm

