Mercedes-Benz India has done a great job in promoting mutual fund SIPs: A. Balasubramanian

A. Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, weighed in on remarks by a Mercedes-Benz India executive’s comments on Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

Santosh Iyer, the current Mercedes-Benz India chief executive officer Santosh Iyer, had said in published remarks before taking the helm that SIPs posed competition to the luxury car maker.

Edited excerpts:

Your alternative career choice, if not the CEO of an AMC like this? Don’t tell me it’s that of a stock picker or for that matter a portfolio manager, which you have already been, but something else.

I can get into agriculture, farming.

An inspirational quote that you keep in mind while managing investor wealth?

Just keep doing things right and don’t worry about the surroundings…keep doing things continuously to bring about the best outcomes…that’s what I keep as a principle while doing many things.

The Mercedes-Benz CEO said SIPs are competition to the growth of the luxury segment. What is your view?

In fact, he has made people realize two things. One, you can buy a Mercedes car by investing in an SIP, and in a way, he has promoted SIP as a concept and increased the aspiration of every citizen of the country to expect to own a Mercedes by investing in an SIP.

Summarize your 28 years in the AMC business in just a sentence.

I have worked with continuous passion for the industry, which has got a great, great future.

Let’s talk about your work-life balance. I think as the CEO of this big an AMC, there would be a lot of stress. How do you manage?

So I don’t differentiate between work and life. For me work is life, life is work. And for me, there is no (distinguishing between) personal and professional. Everything goes hand in hand. And we have to give it long hours…

How long are these long hours?

Fourteen-fifteen hours…given the fact that, one, we are in the business of managing public money, there is a fiduciary responsibility that we have. At the same time you need to bring in the right level of involvement in everything….Therefore, I don’t differentiate between ‘you’re at home, therefore we can’t do this. The office work, you are in office, you can’t do other things.’ …for me, everything goes hand in hand. The question is how much proportion of your time is spent towards building your business. For me work is worship, therefore you worship something which gives you joy and also the greater level of involvement and satisfaction..then the stress level automatically is taken out.

How do you manage your stress? What’s your stress buster?

One, of course, I don’t bring in too much of worry in my mind, given the fact I know every day is a new day. Everything is a new thing. So we can’t say the world will die, the world will come down.’ … {if you are) worrying about the surroundings. naturally your stress level will be high…whatever is happening is always happening for good. So if you have that fight system, then naturally your stress will be low.

And last but not the least is about…do some kind of spiritual activities, some adaptations, and do good for others, so that you have the feeling that other people are happy, therefore you’re also happy. And keep seeing smiling faces within the organization. Meet people, and keep yourself smiling as well, keep yourself energized, motivated at all times, so that your stress doesn’t come out and affect others. I always believe if your stress levels are high, we’re able to see it in your face, it does impact others as well. And that’s something which I generally avoid… whatever happens, you should never reflect your worry.

Any global or Indian CEO or for that matter, any market leader that you really look up to?

I do always admire Steve Jobs for one simple reason. One, his dressing style is very simple, black and black, so that you don’t need to go and search which shirt do I wear. I am actually always in white attire. So that’s very simple. Second, of course, always think that a customer will always tell you what he wants, and therefore, you actually create something which a customer will feel good about. That is something which I take inspiration from… that whatever you have to do, you have to keep doing things so that the customer gets benefitted. I am deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for one simple reason. Keep doing mutiple things, work for 14 to 15 hours a day even at this age.