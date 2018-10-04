Mercator shares rise 6% on record coal production & dispatches in September

Mercator share price rallied 5.84 percent intraday Thursday after the company recorded coal production & dispatches for September 2018.

"Total production of coal for the month of September stands at 183,485 MT, which is record production level from the present mines," the company said.

With this, it has already achieved around 50 percent of its annual coal production guidance of approximately 2 million MT for FY19.

Additionally, the company said it has focused its efforts on higher production and infrastructure throughput volumes going forward.

Mercator has also surpassed its total internal monthly target with a record dispatch number of 378,312 MT through its coal handling infrastructure in September, including 3rd party dispatches.

At 14:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 17.65, up Rs 0.55, or 3.22 percent on the BSE.