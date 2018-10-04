App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercator shares rise 6% on record coal production & dispatches in September

Mercator has already achieved around 50 percent of its annual coal production guidance of approximately 2 million MT for FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mercator share price rallied 5.84 percent intraday Thursday after the company recorded coal production & dispatches for September 2018.

"Total production of coal for the month of September stands at 183,485 MT, which is record production level from the present mines," the company said.

With this, it has already achieved around 50 percent of its annual coal production guidance of approximately 2 million MT for FY19.

Additionally, the company said it has focused its efforts on higher production and infrastructure throughput volumes going forward.

Mercator has also surpassed its total internal monthly target with a record dispatch number of 378,312 MT through its coal handling infrastructure in September, including 3rd party dispatches.

At 14:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 17.65, up Rs 0.55, or 3.22 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mercator

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.