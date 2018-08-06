App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercator gains 3% on maintenance dredging contract win of Rs 26.4cr

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 7, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Shares of Mercator added 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company won maintenance dredging contract for Goa Naval area.

The company has won a maintenance dredging contract of Goa Naval area having a contract value of Rs 26.39 crore.

The contract is for a block year 2018-20, 50 percent of the project shall be executed in FY 2019 and the remaining portion in FY 2020.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 7, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 49 and 52-week low Rs 18.80 on 01 November, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.47 percent below its 52-week high and 21.28 percent above its 52-week low

At 10:49 hrs Mercator was quoting at Rs 22.75, up Rs 0.55, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:55 am

