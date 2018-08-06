Mercator gains 3% on maintenance dredging contract win of Rs 26.4cr

Shares of Mercator added 3.6 percent intraday Monday as company won maintenance dredging contract for Goa Naval area.

The company has won a maintenance dredging contract of Goa Naval area having a contract value of Rs 26.39 crore.

The contract is for a block year 2018-20, 50 percent of the project shall be executed in FY 2019 and the remaining portion in FY 2020.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on August 7, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 49 and 52-week low Rs 18.80 on 01 November, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.47 percent below its 52-week high and 21.28 percent above its 52-week low

At 10:49 hrs Mercator was quoting at Rs 22.75, up Rs 0.55, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil