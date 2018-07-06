MEP Infrastructure rises nearly 3% on LoA from NHAI

Share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers added nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as company received LoA from NHAI.

The company has received the LoA (Letter of Acceptance) from NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for toll collection rights at Paranur fee plaza on NH-45 in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The operations will commence within 2 days after complying the statutory formalities viz. submission of performance security and signing of contract.

The period of the contract is 1 year.

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 105.03 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

At 11:35 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 64.10, up Rs 1.35, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil