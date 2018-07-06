App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEP Infrastructure rises nearly 3% on LoA from NHAI

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 105.03 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of MEP Infrastructure Developers added nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as company received LoA from NHAI.

The company has received the LoA (Letter of Acceptance) from NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for toll collection rights at Paranur fee plaza on NH-45 in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The operations will commence within 2 days after complying the statutory formalities viz. submission of performance security and signing of contract.

The period of the contract is 1 year.

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 105.03 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

At 11:35 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 64.10, up Rs 1.35, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 11:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.