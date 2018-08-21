MEP Infrastructure down 2% as MSRDC asks co to exempt LMVs from toll at Airoli toll plaza

Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers fell 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company received letter from MSRDC for no toll tax collection at Airoli toll plaza for next 1 month.

The company's material subsidiary MEP Infrastructure has received a letter from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC/Authority) to exempt only Light Motor Vehicles/Car/Jeep/MSRTC & School buses and Others Vehicles (having 12 passenger capacity) from Toll Tax at Airoli, Mulund-EEH and Mulund-LBS Toll Plazas on temporary basis during the period from August 21, 2018 to September 23, 2018 to ease traffic snarls on account of widening and strengthening of Mumbra bypass.

The settlement of claims will be dealt as per the provisions of the contract agreement executed with the authority.

At 11:00 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 56.25, down Rs 0.40, or 0.71 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil