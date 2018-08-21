App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEP Infrastructure down 2% as MSRDC asks co to exempt LMVs from toll at Airoli toll plaza

The settlement of claims will be dealt as per the provisions of the contract agreement executed with the authority.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers fell 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company received letter from MSRDC for no toll tax collection at Airoli toll plaza for next 1 month.

The company's material subsidiary MEP Infrastructure has received a letter from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC/Authority) to exempt only Light Motor Vehicles/Car/Jeep/MSRTC & School buses and Others Vehicles (having 12 passenger capacity) from Toll Tax at Airoli, Mulund-EEH and Mulund-LBS Toll Plazas on temporary basis during the period from August 21, 2018 to September 23, 2018 to ease traffic snarls on account of widening and strengthening of Mumbra bypass.

The settlement of claims will be dealt as per the provisions of the contract agreement executed with the authority.

At 11:00 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 56.25, down Rs 0.40, or 0.71 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.