Medplus shares up 1 percent after Singapore Govt, Nippon, Fidelity, others buy stake

Shares of Medplus were up 1 percent on September 1

Medplus healthcare’s shares rose 1.59 percent to 824.30 at 9:21 am after Nippon India MF, Government of Singapore, Steadview, and Fidelity bought 6.5 percent stake in the company.

These entities cumulatively picked up 77.87 lakh shares of Medplus Healthcare. This share-buying transaction was executed at the price range of 856.79-862 per share.

This comes after early investors in the company, Lavender Rose Investment and PI (Premji Invest) Opportunities Fund offloaded 70 lakh shares each through open market transactions. The transaction was worth Rs 1,236 crore of shares. The shares were sold at a price range of Rs 861.68-861.93. Both companies collectively sold 11.7 percent stake in the pharmacy company.

The share selling reduced shareholding of Lavender Rose Investment in the company and PI Opportunities Fund to 11.34 percent stake and 8.21 percent stake respectively.

Shares of Medplus healthcare have given a return of 21.66 percent in the last 6 months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.