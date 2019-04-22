App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Medium-term traders should buy Nifty at each major support'

Based on 'time analysis' the market has completed an important price action during the period of 54 and 89 days, which has resulted in a quick round of profit taking at new highs

Shrikant Chouhan
Whatsapp

Shrikant Chouhan

It was the shortest week for the market in the last several months. However, it was interesting for investors as well as for traders.

During the week, as per expectations, Nifty broke out of the previous lifetime high of 11,760 and registered a fresh record high above 11,800 at 11,856.

Since 2013, the market has made record highs every year barring 2016. It is the longest streak in the past several decades, which implies that domestic developments are taking place consistently. Policy makers and big corporates are putting their efforts to keep the economy on track.

related news

Technically, Nifty made a climatic top at 11,856 but quickly reversed back to 11,750-11,760 on April 18. Although on a daily basis, Nifty failed to close above the lifetime high level, which was 11760, it managed to close higher on weekly charts, which is equally positive for the market.

Based on 'time analysis' the market has completed an important price action during the period of 54 and 89 days, which has resulted in a quick round of profit taking at new highs.

However, in my opinion, it is loss taking from fund managers and market experts at the euphoric stage of the market.

At 11,856 (Nifty), we saw heavy liquidation in fundamentally weak companies or especially in those companies which are debt-ridden.

It reminds me of saying: Always ‘sell’ what shows you a ‘loss’ and ‘keep’ what shows you a profit. Such steps would help to minimise the downside of the market.

For the week, Nifty would face hurdle at 11,856 as it is a climatic top for the market. In case, Nifty manages to cross 11,856 on April 22 then it would change the sentiment heavily on the upward side and could pull the market towards 11,950-12,000 in a very short span of time (few days).

On the other side, if Nifty fails to do so, which is more likely then we could see a lower top between 11,800 and 11,850. It would drag the sentiment in the short term and could push indices to 11,700-11,690, where the market had left an exhaustion gap.

For positional and medium-term traders (1 to 3 months), investors strategy should be to buy at each major support viz. 11,700 and 11,650 with a final stop loss at 11,600 on a closing basis.

For short-term traders (5 to 20 days), keep a close watch on 11,820 and 11,680. Based on reversal formation around given levels, traders should look for selling or buying opportunity with a final stop loss at 11,860 and 11,630, respectively.

Sector-specific:

In the current week, we are expecting stock specific activity rather than sector specific in the market. However, the moves in Nifty energy stocks were encouraging and we should also keep a close watch on them.

The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 09:02 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

Amber Heard will reach new heights in her professional life this year, ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

Telugu TV Actor, 5 Others Booked for 'Blocking' Man from Watching IPL ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

TikTok and PUBG ban in India: Is it even constitutional? Strong regula ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.