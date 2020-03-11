Medium-term bullish trend still intact in rupee but a mild correction cannot be ruled out

Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers

Aggressive bulls ruled the week and the USD-INR currency pair closed with a massive gain of 1.46 rupees. We have been saying for the last three weeks that a bullish trend is shaping up and a sharp move on an upside was possible any time. Eventually, the pattern matured and a sharp spike placed the currency pair above the vital 74-mark.

The range breakout was suggesting a target of 74.24, which is almost achieved. The next level to look out for in the near term is 74.49, which is also a lifetime high for the currency pair.

The next leg of the rally will initiate only once the all- time high breaks on the higher side on a closing basis. As of now, traders can expect mild profit-booking after such a sharp upmove, as momentum indicators are trading in highly overbought zone. Prices are trading far above from their 20-day moving average and minor correction is expected to maintain the demand and supply balance.

Taking the Fibonacci theory into consideration, the first immediate support exists at 73.10, which is 38.2 percent retracement level of the latest swing move. The correction could extend further to 72.78 if the support level trades on the lower side, though the chances are quite remote.

USD-INR daily

The breakout is confirmed in the longer-term chart and any minor fall in price should be taken as retracement only.

A fresh medium-term base has shifted upward to 72.30 and after a mild correction, traders can expect much higher levels in the currency pair.

“Corona-driven” fragile sentiments haven’t spared the currency pair and more pain is expected for the Indian rupee.

Outflow of foreign currency has added fuel to the fire, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net seller of Rs 17,316.05 crore in March (1st - 6th), so far, which would be a hurdle in major correction in USD-INR and an upmove is likely to resume again.

The damage to the Indian currency could have been more intense but weakening crude oil prices acted as mild support. Investors are avoiding investment in emerging markets and opting for assets like gold.

Trading strategy

Overall market structure suggests that mild technical correction can’t be ruled out in this truncated week, but overall trend favour the bulls only. Correction is expected till the level of 73.10. Hence, writing in 73 PE can be included in the strategy to play with a short-term base along with short positions in futures. Apart from this, 75 call option can be bought to cap the upside risk.

SELL USD/INR FUT AT 74.32SELL USD/INR 73 PE AT 0.040(4 LOTS)BUY USD/INR 75 CE AT 0.10(1 LOT)PROFIT BOOKING RANGE 73.2 TO 73.1

EXPECTED PROFIT 1.32- TO 1.42 POINTS (DEPENDING ON THETA DECAY)

Note: Option premium mentioned resembles the closing price as on March 9 of March 13 contract.

