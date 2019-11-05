App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says SEBI

Regarding composition of board of directors of a CRA, SEBI said one-third of the board shall comprise independent directors if it is chaired by a non-executive director.


The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, SEBI on November 4 said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agencies.

Rating committees of credit rating agencies (CRA) shall report to a chief ratings officer, SEBI said in a circular.

Regarding composition of board of directors of a CRA, SEBI said one-third of the board shall comprise independent directors if it is chaired by a non-executive director.

Close

In case the board is chaired by an executive director, half of the board shall comprise independent directors.

related news

The board of a CRA shall constitute Ratings Sub Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the latter shall be chaired by an independent director, the regulator said.

The chief ratings officer has been asked to directly report to the ratings sub-committee of the board of the CRA.

Additionally, SEBI has asked the CRAs to meet the audit committee of the rated entity at least once in a year to discuss issues including related-party transactions, internal financial control and other material disclosures made by the management which have a bearing on rating of the listed non-convertible debentures.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:16 am

tags #SEBI

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.