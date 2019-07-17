MCX shares rally 8% after steady growth in June quarter earnings

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 8 percent intraday on July 17 after reporting steady growth in June quarter earnings, driven by revenue and operating income.

The commodity exchange said its consolidated net profit increased by 496 percent to Rs 43.70 crore and revenue from operations jumped 9 percent to Rs 79.45 crore compared to year-ago.

The company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 23.80 crore in June quarter 2018.

Other income, which also boosted profitability, grew 150 percent year-on-year to Rs 31.39 crore in Q1FY20.

MCX' average daily turnover on the exchange increased 12.8 percent to Rs 27,473 crore in Q1 which was in line with Q4 and operational revenue grew 9 percent YoY to Rs 79.45 crore.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58 percent to Rs 59.09 crore in June quarter YoY, company said.

Gold's share in turnover increased to 17 percent at the end of June quarter, from 13 percent in the March quarter. Gold and crude together accounted for 58 percent of turnover in Q1.

The stock was quoting at Rs 867.80, up Rs 54.25, or 6.67 percent on the BSE at 1204 hours IST.