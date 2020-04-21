App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX revises trading hours for non-agri commodities

From April 23, trading in the segment will be open from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on April 21 revised the trading hours for the non-agri commodities segment. Staring April 23, 2020, trading in the segment will be open from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

"In view of the representation received from the market participants and pursuant to discussions with SEBI, it has been decided to revise trading timings, with effect from Thursday, April 23, 2020," the exchange said in a statement.

Read | Sebi may restore trading hours in commodity segment

Close

On March 26, SEBI informed the exchanges that it was changing the closing time from 11.30 PM to 5 PM and the same was implemented from March 30.

However, the Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), which had previously written to the regulator seeking curtailed trading hours, had now requested for a return to old timings.

The hit in volumes has forced the exchanges to request the regulator to revert to old timings.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the daily turnover volume at MCX used to be around Rs 18,000-20,000 crore, which has come down to Rs 12,000-13000 crore.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:20 pm

