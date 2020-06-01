App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX restores trading timings for agri commodities

The restored timings will be applicable to internationally referenceable agri commodities - Cotton, CPO, Kapas and RBDPMOLEIN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Commodities exchange MCX has restored the closing timings for agriculture commodities trading to 9 pm (21 hours IST).

The restoration of old timings will be effective from June 2, Tuesday.

After the nationwide lockdown, the exchange had cut down trading timings for agriculture commodities to 9 am-5 pm from earlier 9 am-9 pm with effect from April 23.

"In view of larger interest of market participants and end of lockdown 4, it has been decided to restore Trading timings of international referenceable agricultural commodities from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm with effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2020," said the exchange in its release.

The above timing will be applicable to internationally referenceable agri commodities - Cotton, CPO, Kapas and RBDPMOLEIN.

"There will be no change in trading timings of other commodities," the exchange said.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Commodities #Market news

