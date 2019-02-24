App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX MD Mrugank Paranjape opts not to contest for second term

This decision comes out just a day ahead of the board meeting. In the meeting, the board is supposed to shortlist three names that will be sent to Securities and Exchanges Board of India for approval

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) current Managing Director Mrugank Paranjape has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term just a day ahead of the board meeting.

In the exchange filing on February 24, MCX said, "Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, whose term expires with effect from close of business hours on May 8, 2019, has decided not to pursue the opportunity of a second term as the MD & CEO of MCX, and has informed the same to the Board of Directors of the company".

This decision comes out just a day ahead of the board meeting. In the meeting, the board is supposed to shortlist three names that will be sent to Securities and Exchanges Board of India for approval.

"I think I have achieved what I came here to do therefore I thought to give pause to work and explore some other options. In the last quarter, MCX has achieved the highest trading volume after implementing Commodity Transaction Tax and highest profit after tax in the last four years. This indicates the health of the organisation," Mrugank Paranjape told Moneycontrol.

During his tenure, Paranjape faced the heat of a forensic audit into possible misuse of a data sharing agreement with the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR). A whistleblower had claimed that Ajay Shah, accused in the algo trading scam at the National Stock Exchange, accessed data from MCX. Shah's wife Susan Thomas is a researcher and professor at IGIDR.

Last week, MCX concluded interviews with candidates. Around 160 candidates were interviewed for this post.
