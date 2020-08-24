172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mcx-launches-bulldex-indias-first-bullion-index-5748911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX launches Bulldex, India's first bullion index

The bullion Index futures contracts expiring in September, October and November are now available for trading.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India’s largest commodity exchange the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on August 24 launched the country’s first bullion index, MCX iCOMDEX Bullion , or Bulldex.

The index will track the real-time performance of the gold (1kg) and silver (30kg) futures contracts.

The weigthage of gold is 70.52 percent and the remaining 29.48 percent is silver. The weights will be rebalanced every January.

Close

“The product will help market participants to optimise their asset allocation through portfolio diversification due to its low correlation to equity. The real-time index values will also act as the perfect benchmark that can be replicated with low tracking error for passive investment strategies and help in managing portfolios efficiency,” MCX MD & CEO PS Reddy said.

related news

The bullion index futures contracts expiring in the months of September, October and November are now available for trading.

The contract has a lot size equal to 50 times of underlying MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index. The tick size (minimum price movement) for the contract is Re 1.

The contracts will be settled in cash at the expiry of each contract.

The final settlement price will be the underlying index price arrived at based on Volume Weighted Average Price of the constituents of the underlying index between 4pm and 5pm on the expiry day of the futures contract.

The exchange has waived the transaction fee for the first three months.

 
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.