App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX Gold: Power of Impulse up! Will it continue to glitter?

MCX Gold closed at 39,740 last week. It is not very often that we see such a steep rise in precious metal and it only indicates a strong trend is underway.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Ashish Kyal, CMT

Gold has been the asset which has given exorbitant returns over the shortest possible time frame. That is the power of third wave.

MCX Gold closed at 39,740 last week. It is not very often that we see such a steep rise in prices of precious metal and it only indicates a strong trend is underway.

Close

The below article describes the wave third extension pattern of the Elliott wave principle. Prices are currently in wave iii of 3 and it is not going to end anytime soon.

Ashish Kyal
Ashish Kyal
Founder|Waves Strategy Advisors - wavesstrategy.com

Ashish Kyal

Wave Analysis:

Usually Commodity witnesses largest wave 5. This is the reason why MCX gold is seen rising higher and higher since the past many sessions.

Currently, the intermediate degree wave (5) is ongoing within which sub-wave 3 seems to be extended as shown on the daily chart. Internal counts suggest that prices are moving higher in the form of wave iii of wave 3.

The trend for MCX Gold remains positive with immediate support placed at 38,200. If this level is held intact on a closing basis, we can expect the prices to move higher and test newer highs.

A move below 38,200 will only indicate wave iv consolidation is starting before a trending move emerges again.

3rd or 5th Wave extension looks like in a bull market in the above research. An extension is an unusually long impulse wave with exaggerated sub-waves, according to Frost and Prechter.

Many impulses contain only one extension in their sub-waves. That is, only one of the wave’s one, three, or five, will be extended. The sub-waves within an extension have nearly the same duration and amplitude as the ones in the rest of the wave.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Waves Strategy Advisors.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Gold #portfolio strategy #yellow metal

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.