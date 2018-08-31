App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX case: Sebi disposes of show-cause notices against 4 persons

It was alleged in the show-cause notices that these four individuals had sold shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and had failed to make necessary disclosures under PIT (Prevention of Insider Trading) norms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today disposed of show-cause notices against four individuals in MCX case after charges of insider trading rules violation by them could not be established. These persons are V Raghvendra Prasad, Kalpesh Shukla, Nilanjan Ghosh and Sameer Patil.

It was alleged in the show-cause notices that these four individuals had sold shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and had failed to make necessary disclosures under PIT (Prevention of Insider Trading) norms.

Sebi conducted a probe in the scrip of MCX and found Prasad sold a total 1,550 shares of the exchange on four occasions during December 2012 to February 2013 but did not make disclosure for transaction done in December 2012, Shukla sold 2,386 shares during October-December and did not inform about it and Ghosh offloaded 1,181 units of stock in November 2012 and did not make disclosure.

Besides, the regulator noted that Patil offloaded 6,242 shares of MCX in October 2012, November 2012, February 2013 and June 2013 but did not make disclosures for sale of shares done in October 2012 and November 2012 and delayed disclosure was made for sale of shares done in February 2013, Sebi noted.

related news

As per the code of conduct for prevention of insider trading formulated by MCX the definition of "officer" was amended on January 3, 2013.

According to Sebi, these persons became the officer as per code of conduct only on January 3, 2013 and was not covered under the ambit prior to this date. Thus, they were not liable to disclose their trades prior to January 3, 2013.

With regard to sale of shares by Patil in February, 2013, he was covered under the term officer and he was supposed to make the disclosures in the prescribed format within 2 working days of sale of shares.

"It appears that the delay in disclosure was inadvertent and has not caused any harm to investors. Thus, the said delay does not warrant any imposition of penalty on the noticee (Patil)," Sebi noted.

Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has disposed of the show cause notices issued against these four persons.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.