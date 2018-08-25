App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX Aluminum likely to find support at Rs 138-142/kg

Current market conditions are broadly expected to continue into the second half with the Alunorte refinery in Brazil still running below full capacity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Priyank Upadhyay

The aluminum market has been thrust into a period of uncertainty that has become a feature of the trade in recent months because of tariffs and sanctions, a situation that seems unlikely to change.

The lack of clarity began in April, when the US announced sanctions against several Russian individuals and companies, including aluminum producer UC Rusal.

These sanctions created a lot of uncertainty in the market, which in turn led to a price spike in April and high volatility. But, since April, metal and alumina flows have resumed to a great extent, and prices have moderated.

related news

However, there is still uncertainty on how the sanctions may be resolved. The market uncertainty continued in June, when the US implemented Section 232 tariffs against aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the EU, adding a 10% tax on aluminum from those areas.

A round of retaliatory tariffs imposed by the affected regions has followed. China's aluminum output is expected to be curtailed over winter as part of its crackdown on pollution.

In addition, Rusal expects to halt some of its production as soon as next month if sanctions against it are not lifted. Adding to tightness, a strike at Alcoa's operations in Western Australia continues after an Aug. 8 walkout.

Current market conditions are broadly expected to continue into the second half with the Alunorte refinery in Brazil still running below full capacity.

1111

MCX Aluminum Technical Analysis:

From the above daily chart, we can see prices were moving in a downtrend since June and made a low of around 138 in the month of July and recently prices after consolidating for a month has broken of the channel (T1 and T2) and are trading with a positive bias.

Prices are taking support from the upward sloping trend line (T3) and prices are respecting the support of 20 day SMA (Orange Line) which is a positive sign for the prices to trade higher.

Supports for near-term are between 142 and 140 zones and the recent swing low of 138 is the crucial support.

From the above structure, we could conclude that prices could trade firm in near-term and could retrace the down move from June and could touch the 50% retracement, which is at 148.50 and 61.8% retracement, which is at 151.

RSI is also trading above 50, which indicates a positive outlook for prices in near term.

Disclaimer: The author is AVP Commodity Research, SSJ Finance & Securities Pvt Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.