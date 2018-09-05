App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mcnally Bharat Engineering rises 5% on work order of Rs 108cr from NLC India

The completion period of entire work is 24 months for the date of handing over of site.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mcnally Bharat Engineering rose nearly 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company received work order of Rs 108 crore.

The company has received one order from NLC India relating to work of construction of 544 numbers of colony houses and community hall including internal electrification - Phase-I for Talabira II & III OCP - proposed R&R colony at Khinda - Odisha worth Rs 107,97,35,730.

The scope of work of the contract includes providing necessary labour, materials, construction equipment, tools and plants, appliances, temporary works, supply and delivery to site, storage at site, construction, electrical lighting works etc for the proper completion of work in accordance with the tender specifications.

The share price declined 39 percent in the last 6 months.

At 12:05 hrs Mcnally Bharat Engineering was quoting at Rs 38.90, up Rs 0.40, or 1.04 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

