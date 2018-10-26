McDonald’s operator's Q2 profit jumps about 7-fold to Rs 7.9 crore

Westlife Development, the operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, reported a net profit of Rs 7.9 crore. This is a jump of almost seven-fold in its net profit as compared to the profit reported during the same period of last year at Rs 1.2 crore.

Its consolidated revenue rose to Rs 350 crore, a rise of 32 percent compared to revenue of Rs 264.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 38 percent to Rs 27.8 crore for the September quarter against Rs 20.2 crore year on year. The operating margin rose to 7.9 percent from 7.6 percent in September quarter of FY18.

The company reported same store sales growth of 25.7 percent during the quarter.

During the quarter, it opened 6 new restaurants and 14 new McCafe’s, taking the total count to 287 and 170, respectively.

“We made a bold move by launching the new rice platform in this quarter which worked very well for us and has got tremendous response from our customers. This new platform has helped us expand our addressable market while adding to our range of nutritious and wholesome meal options. Our investments in brand extensions continue to reap excellent results as both McCafé and McDelivery have become strategic levers for the company,” Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development said in the exchange filing.