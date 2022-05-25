 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
#MCAtDavos: Tata Power to expand its clean energy by 5 times in next 5 years

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Tata Power CEO, Praveer Sinha said that they are going big on rooftop solars & EV charging. He added that they are also looking to expand their 5 GW of renewable energy by 5x in the next 5 years

first published: May 25, 2022 09:11 am
