Markets
#MCAtDavos: Tata Power to expand its clean energy by 5 times in next 5 years
Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
In conversation with Moneycontrol, Tata Power CEO, Praveer Sinha said that they are going big on rooftop solars & EV charging. He added that they are also looking to expand their 5 GW of renewable energy by 5x in the next 5 years
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Davos
#Praveer Sinha
#Tata Power
#video
first published: May 25, 2022 09:11 am
