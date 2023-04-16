 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 67,859 cr; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shine

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The market valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 17,188.25 crore to Rs 6,27,940.23 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 15,065.31 crore to Rs 9,44,817.85 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC climbed Rs 10,557.84 crore to Rs 5,11,436.51 crore

Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 67,859.77 crore in market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 598.03 points or 0.99 per cent.

Equity markets were closed on Friday (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the winners, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the laggards.