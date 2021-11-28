MARKET NEWS

English
Market capitalisation of nine of top-10 most valued firms erode by over Rs 2.62 lakh cr

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 percent.

PTI
November 28, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST

The market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 2,62,146.32 crore last week in tandem with an overall weak broader market, where Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 percent. During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged by 2,528.86 points or 4.24 percent.

Bharti Airtel was the only gainer from the top-10 companies’ list.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled by Rs 41,518.24 crore to Rs 4,10,670.50 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) saw its market worth tank by Rs 38,440.66 crore to Rs 15,30,109.51 crore.

The valuation of Infosys took a hit of Rs 37,950.03 crore to reach Rs 7,10,925.34 crore and that of HDFC plummeted by Rs 33,067.68 crore to Rs 4,96,168.98 crore.

State Bank of India’s market capital dropped by Rs 29,852.83 crore to Rs 4,19,902.97 crore and ICICI Bank lost Rs 28,567.03 crore to Rs 5,01,039.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 26,873.77 crore to Rs 8,25,658.59 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 14,778.93 crore to Rs 5,48,570.82 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services d(TCS) dipped by Rs 11,097.15 crore to Rs 12,74,563.64 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel’s valuation jumped Rs 12,769.55 crore to Rs 4,05,009.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
PTI
Tags: #BSE #NSE
first published: Nov 28, 2021 02:09 pm

