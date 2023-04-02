 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nine out of top 10 firms add Rs 2.34 lakh crore to market value

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel

Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 2,34,097.42 crore in market valuation amid a positive trend in equities last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,464.42 points or 2.54 percent in a holiday-shortened last week. Equity markets were closed on Thursday on account of 'Ram Navami'.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 86,317.26 crore to Rs 15,77,092.66 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,864.1 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,73,018.69 crore.