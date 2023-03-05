 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcap of five of top 10 valued firms climbs Rs 88,605 crore; State Bank, ICICI Bank biggest gainers

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

In the top-10 ranking, Reliance Industries retained the tag of the most-valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 159.18 points last week.

Five of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 88,604.99 crore to their market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel witnessed gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 345.04 points or 0.58 per cent.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 35,832.32 crore to Rs 5,00,759.98 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.