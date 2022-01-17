MARKET NEWS

Mcap of BSE-listed companies jumps to all-time high of over Rs 280 lakh crore

The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,308.91. During the day, it jumped 162.45 points to 61,385.48.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 09:05 PM IST
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of over Rs 280 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark indices bounced back after taking a breather in the previous trade. The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 85.88 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,308.91. During the day, it jumped 162.45 points to 61,385.48.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday. Sensex and Nifty broke their five-day rising streak to close with slim losses on Friday.

"Markets started the week on a flat note amid mixed global cues. As the day progressed, high volatility was witnessed but the benchmark traded in a positive range for most of the session," said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Ultratech Cement was the biggest gainer among the Sensex shares, with a gain of 2.78 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, TCS, L&T and SBI.

In the broader market, BSE midcap index rose by 0.23 per cent while smallcap index gained 0.61 per cent.
