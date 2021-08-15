MARKET NEWS

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms zooms over Rs 1.6 lakh crore; TCS biggest gainer

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.57 points or 2.13 percent.

PTI
August 15, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST

Eight of the 10 most valued companies added a total Rs 1,60,408.24 crore to their market valuation last week, with heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries contributing the most amid a bullish trend in equities.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.57 points or 2.13 per cent.

On Friday, the benchmark reached its lifetime high of 55,487.79, crossing the 55,000-mark for the first time.

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the only laggards.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 56,133.1 crore to reach Rs 12,80,574.59 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.

Reliance Industries added Rs 35,310.7 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 13,59,652.06 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys rallied Rs 23,521.63 crore to Rs 7,26,419.85 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 17,370.86 crore to Rs 8,43,703.53 crore.

HDFC added Rs 13,304.96 crore to Rs 4,88,217.12 crore and the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by Rs 7,671.41 crore to Rs 5,64,782.42 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 5,321.09 crore to Rs 4,88,352.01 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 1,774.49 crore to Rs 3,54,482.60 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 4,288.54 crore to Rs 3,71,340.29 crore and that of State Bank declined Rs 3,837.58 crore to Rs 3,84,963.12 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services HDFC Bank , Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
