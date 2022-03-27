English
    Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms tumble over Rs 1.14 lakh crore

    In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel

    PTI
    March 27, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms tumbled Rs 1,14,201.53 crore last week, dragged down by Hindustan Unilever and HDFC twins. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 501.73 points or 0.86 percent.

    While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the three gainers. The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 34,785.7 crore to reach Rs 4,59,121.88 crore.

    HDFC Bank’s valuation tanked Rs 26,891.57 crore to Rs 7,93,855.60 crore. The valuation of HDFC eroded by Rs 20,348.29 crore to Rs 4,17,511.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 14,372.87 crore to Rs 4,85,801.96 crore.

    State Bank of India’s market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 10,174.05 crore to Rs 4,37,618.33 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 7,441.7 crore to Rs 3,89,522.03 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 187.35 crore to Rs 4,22,138.56 crore.

    In contrast, Reliance Industries added Rs 79,188.07 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,56,635.40 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 12,114.39 crore to Rs 13,71,589.75 crore. Infosys' market capitalisation also gained Rs 9,404.12 crore to Rs 7,89,352.44 crore.

    In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 11:32 am
