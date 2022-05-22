English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Mcap of 3 of top-five valued firms jumps Rs 1.78 lakh cr; Reliance lead gainer

    While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.

    PTI
    May 22, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Three of the top five valued firms together added Rs 1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries. Last week, benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent.

    While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.

    The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 30,814.89 taking its valuation to Rs 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 16,515.02 crore to Rs 7,33,156.15 crore.

    In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 43,743.96 crore to Rs 12,05,254.93 crore. The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 20,129.66 crore to Rs 6,12,303.26 crore. In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

    Meanwhile, the country’s largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8 per cent discount. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday.

    Close

    Related stories

    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday. LIC is now at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalisation. It commands a market valuation of Rs 5,22,602.94 crore. ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of Rs 4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 3,77,686.72 crore).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #BSE top 10 firms #LIC shares #RIL mcap #Sensex
    first published: May 22, 2022 10:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.