MC Special podcast | Thinking of timing the market? Just 'stagger' your money

Want to invest in equity markets but afraid that the market will fall? Well, if you have a similar question, then you are not alone.

Timing the market could be tough, but the right approach which investors could take is to invest in markets in a staggered manner, Siddharth Bothra, Sr VP - Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC told Kshitij Anand in a special segment.The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 40,816 on November 20 while Nifty50 flirted with 12,000 levels.

"It is difficult to time the market. If we look back, just 3-4 months back everyone was negative about markets. But, going forward, I do not see major triggers which could trigger a runaway rally. The economic numbers are still weak and even if we see a recovery it would be mild, so chances of a runaway rally gets ruled out. If one is planning to invest in markets then the horizon should be a minimum of 3-5 years," he said.

Bothra further added that as long as investors have a long-term view, market gyrations might not impact the portfolio much but given the fact that markets have rallied sharply, investors could look at investing in a staggered manner.

Tune in to this Special Moneycontrol podcast for more.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)