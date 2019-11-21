App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special podcast | Thinking of timing the market? Just 'stagger' your money

Tune into this special segment where Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand and Siddharth Bothra, Sr VP - Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC, talk about the dynamics of stock market.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand


Want to invest in equity markets but afraid that the market will fall? Well, if you have a similar question, then you are not alone.

Timing the market could be tough, but the right approach which investors could take is to invest in markets in a staggered manner, Siddharth Bothra, Sr VP - Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC told Kshitij Anand in a special segment.The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 40,816 on November 20 while Nifty50 flirted with 12,000 levels.

"It is difficult to time the market. If we look back, just 3-4 months back everyone was negative about markets. But, going forward, I do not see major triggers which could trigger a runaway rally. The economic numbers are still weak and even if we see a recovery it would be mild, so chances of a runaway rally gets ruled out. If one is planning to invest in markets then the horizon should be a minimum of 3-5 years," he said.

Close

Bothra further added that as long as investors have a long-term view, market gyrations might not impact the portfolio much but given the fact that markets have rallied sharply, investors could look at investing in a staggered manner.

related news

Tune in to this Special Moneycontrol podcast for more.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #'Debt market watch #large cap #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #mid-cap #Podcast #Sensex at record high #small cap

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.