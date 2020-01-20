App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special Podcast | Sensex likely to touch 45,500 by December 2020

The small & Midcap indices have broken their 200-DMA on the upside and that could also be one big factor contributing to the rally seen in the small & midcap space.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

If you thought the Sensex might take a breather after hitting 42,000 in January, you might be wrong as the upside still remains intact as the index is likely to head upwards of 45,000 by December 2020, Rusmik Oza, Sr. VP (Head of Fundamental Research-PCG), Kotak Securities, in a special podcast with Moneycontrol.

Positive global cues as well as receding geopolitical concerns fuelled a rally in global markets, and the rub-off could be seen in most of the Asian markets, including India.

Close

“We still have upside left for Indian markets and our target for Sensex is 45,500 for December 2020. The move would be gradual and some cool-off is expected post Budget,” said Oza.

Rusmik Oza
Rusmik Oza
Head of Fundamental Research|Kotak Securities

The broader market is likely to catch up with large caps. The action could be seen in stocks which were beaten down considerably, suggest Oza.

"The euphoria is likely to continue till Budget, but if there is a big disappointment then we could see a pause, but if it is according to expectations then the rally will continue in the small & midcaps space,” he added.

On the technical front, the small & Midcap indices have broken their 200-DMA on the upside and that could also be one big factor contributing to the rally seen in the small & midcap space.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 03:30 pm

