 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC Long View: Can Vedant Fashions truly be the next Titan?

Shailaja Mohapatra & N Mahalakshmi
Mar 25, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

From the sales growth of both companies vis-à-vis the competition, it’s evident that while Titan is holding its ground, Vedant has started to concede market share

Founded by Entrepreneur Ravi Modi in 1999 under his company Vedant Fashions. Manyavar offers Sherwanis, Kurtas and indo-western wear for men. The brand started with a 150 sq feet shop in Kolkata

Celebrities who appear in Manyavar ads get married soon after – this Bollywood pop culture joke started doing the rounds after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s wedding. Just like its slick ads, parent Vedant Fashions’ formidable position in the wedding apparel market caught the eye of investors when it listed a year ago.

The popular narrative on D-Street is that Vedant Fashions is the next Titan. Titan’s Tanishq created a brand out of a largely unorganised sector, and so did Vedant Fashions’ Manyavar. Both are eyeing a piece of the Indian consumer’s discretionary spend.

The stock debuted early last year at an IPO price of Rs 866. Trading at Rs 1,100 currently, investors are sitting pretty on a 30 percent gain. Analysts continue to be bullish on the stock. Per Bloomberg, it has seven buy calls, nil holds, and only one sell call. But could Manyavar truly be the compounding machine that Titan, the storied investment of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, turned out to be?

Do the numbers add up?